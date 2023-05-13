The preliminary viewership is out for the May 12th episode of WWE Smackdown on Fox.

According to SpoilerTV, the episode drew 2.068 million viewers overnight, an increase from the previous week’s overnight number of 1.976 million. They scored a rating of 0.52 in the key demographics, which was also up from the May 5th episode.

WWE SmackDown once again went up against the NBA and NHL Playoffs. The blue brand continued the company’s build toward Night of Champions and set up a number of big matches for the event including AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins for the new World Heavyweight Championship and Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa taking on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

Full ratings will be out next week. Follow Wrestling Headlines for updates.