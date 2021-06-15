Federacion Wrestling issued a press release (shared below thanks to LuchaBlog) announcing that their debut show, which was set for this Saturday June 19th, has now been canceled and will be postponed due to “logistical issues.” Fans who purchased a ticket must show proof of purchase in order to get a refund.

This news comes shortly after several top stars, including AEW’s Andrade El Idolo and ROH world champion RUSH announced that they would no longer be appearing at the event. Andrade state in a tweet that “an agreement was not reached,” with RUSH and the rest of La Faccion de Ingobernable writing something similar after.

On today’s Wrestling Observer Radio Dave Meltzer added that he believes the promotion is now “dead in the water” after failing to deliver on their debut show, citing that the profits from the gate and potential PPV buys would not be able to cover the expenses they had already been made.

Check it out below.

press release is now up. pic.twitter.com/NDgFRrMmZp — luchablog (@luchablog) June 15, 2021

Federacion Wrestling now posted a note insiting the show has been rescheduled due to logistical issues rather than canceled. I expect the new date to be half past never. pic.twitter.com/GkJPyzfPBb — luchablog (@luchablog) June 15, 2021

Para toda la gente de la Ciudad de México quiero informarles que este sábado 19 de junio, NO ME PRESENTARÉ en dicho evento, no se llego a un buen arreglo con esta nueva empresa. Espero y nos veamos pronto les deseo un buen inicio de semana 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/M6FW9U676S — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) June 14, 2021