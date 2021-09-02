AEW President Tony Khan announced yesterday that the anticipated Andrade El Idolo vs. PAC showdown has been pulled from Sunday’s ALL OUT pay per view card due to PAC facing travel issues in the U.K. A massive 10-man tag between the Hardy Foundation and the Best Friends/Jurassic Express has been added in its place.

Andrade has since taken to Twitter to air his grievances with the bout being delayed, even stating that PAC should be fined. He writes, “I just wasted my time! It’s like in boxing, when they don’t make weight, the fighter has to be fined a sum of money Or is he just not ready to face me and he wants more time!”

He also teased facing a mystery opponent. Check out both tweets below.