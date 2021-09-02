IMPACT star Matt “Drama King” Rehwoldt recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online about a wide range of topics, including how he finally got a foot in the door with the promotion and how it has been nothing but a positive experience since. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Talks reaching out to Sami Callihan and Eric Young at IMPACT:

I spent a lot time figuring things out and seeing where I want to go, reaching out to different avenues and exploring different avenues. I’ve been doing podcasting, twitch streaming, and all kinds of stuff. I reached out to a couple of friends of mine in IMPACT Wrestling, notably people like Sami Callihan and Eric Young, who are two good friends of mine and always were guys who spoke highly of me and we have great relationships. They put in a good word and a lot of back and forth.

Says eventually the Homecoming tournament came up and was the perfect time for him to debut:

Eventually, this Homecoming tournament came up and the idea started brewing. ‘Well, there’s the Virtuosa, Deonna Purrazzo,’ who is a proper and credible athlete, walking on air sort of thing where that’s what the Drama King does in his own way. The timing and marriage of style and time worked out really well. I loved it because Homecoming, outside of Slammiversary, was the first set of tapings with a live audience. It was such a fortuitous time to be brought in and I couldn’t have walked into a better locker room and vibe and atmosphere. Since then, it’s just been kicking off.

