Yesterday MLW CEO Court Bauer took to Twitter and alerted fans that the headlining bout for the upcoming Fightland event was signed, calling it the biggest match the promotion has done since its revival in 2017.

Today…Battle Riot III winner and current MLW National Openweight champion Alexander Hammerstone told Alicia Atout that he was cashing in his Golden Ticket (earned by winning Battle Riot) and will be challenging Contra’s Jacob Fatu for the world heavyweight title at Fightland, thus confirming the main event Bauer teased.

The show takes place on October 2nd from the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.