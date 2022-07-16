Yesterday AEW President Tony Khan revealed that top star Andrade El Idolo was dealing with an injury, which is why he has been absent from programming for the last few weeks. Fans were concerned as the promotion has been dealing with a string of injuries to top talents, including CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, reDragon, Jungle Boy, Red Velvet, and more.

El Idolo has since taken to Twitter to confirm that he has an inflamed ankle, but that he doesn’t expect to be gone for too long and that the damage was from being in the business for 20 years. His full tweet reads, “Nothing serious. I have inflammation in my ankle, it is because I have been in the business for almost 20 years!!!”

El Idolo accompanied Private Party in their loss against the Lucha Bros on last night’s AEW Rampage Fyter Fest.