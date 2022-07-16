NWA presents a new episode of NWA USA today on the NWA YouTube page and FITE TV. You can check out this week’s edition of MLW Fusion below.
Here is the promotional material for it:
This week’s edition of NWA USA can only be described as explosive! We have Exclusive footage of a backstage altercation that took place between NWA World Television Champion Tyrus and KC Roxx!
Junior Heavyweight veteran Rhett Titus battles new blood Gustavo Aguilar and Matt Vine in a triple threat match! And in our main event, a red hot Luke Hawx finally has an opportunity to get his hands on Colby Corino!