Andrade El Idolo seems to be leaving AEW in the near future after joining the promotion in 2021 following his departure from WWE. Before that, he’s going back to CMLL.

In October 2022, he underwent surgery for a torn pectoral muscle and made his return in June. Currently, El Idolo is participating in the Blue League of the AEW Continental Classic.

It was announced late Friday night that the AEW star will return on December 15, marking his first promotion in the promotion since November 2015 when he worked RUSH in a 2/3 fall match.

