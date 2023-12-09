Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about whether WCW would have benefited from having Chyna in 1998:

“In fairness to Chyna, I think what made Chyna happy was the fact that she could get in there and work with anybody. She was an outstanding performer and a versatile one at that. Yes, she did a lot of things outside of the ring, you know, in-ring action, so to speak, that was provocative and salacious and all that and helped build her character, but at the core, she could get in there and work with anybody and do very, very well. She was a very physical, very adept, professional wrestler. Not to take anything away from Sherri or anything away from Madusa, but both of them were kind of like, sometimes they’re eye candy. Sometimes, they’re managers. Sometimes, they’re athletic, and sometimes, they’re rough. Madusa probably had more than Sherri’s time with WCW, but neither one of them had the technical expertise of Chyna. I mean, they’re not even close. I think with WCW, what would we have done with her? You know, there just wasn’t enough women for a women’s division, and Turner, I think to answer your question, or at least partially, Turner would, especially at this point in time, I guarantee you at this point in time, Turner would not have been comfortable with any kind of regular woman versus man presentation. That I’m sure.”

