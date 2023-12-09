Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about his run in WWE in 2000. Here are the highlights:

On his heat in 2000:

“It was like, every week, I was getting a stunner from Steve. Stone Cold Steve Austin, or getting a pedigree from Triple H or a rock bottom from The Rock. I mean, they were abusing the shit out of me, and that this is around the time that I told you where Pat Patterson was like, ‘Okay, enough’s enough. Yeah, you need to give this guy legitimate wins.'”

On his storyline with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon:

“Oh, it was great. I mean, we all got along really well, so we played our characters well. Nobody was pissed at anybody for real. We just had a lot of fun doing it. It really was a lot of fun, being teamed up with Stephanie and Triple H doing this program.”

On why WWE split him being paired with Stephanie McMahon:

“I don’t know if somebody got upset or didn’t want to do it anymore. Triple H separated from me because they didn’t want the threesome to go on while he and Stone Cold Steve Austin would be doing a program. Gotcha. So, Steve, our biggest star, was back, and they wanted to give him a formidable opponent. So they decide to take Triple H away from me and give him the Stone Cold Steve Austin.”

