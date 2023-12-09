Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Snake Pit podcast. Here are the highlights:
On where he would rank Vince McMahon as a heel:
“He’s up close to number one, brother.”
On whether Bob Holly is a Hall of Famer:
“No. Not enough work, man. Not enough time on top.”
On whether Lex Luger is a Hall of Famer:
“Yes. he put the work in. He definitely put the work in. He drew a lot of money.
