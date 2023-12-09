Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Snake Pit podcast. Here are the highlights:

On where he would rank Vince McMahon as a heel:

“He’s up close to number one, brother.”

On whether Bob Holly is a Hall of Famer:

“No. Not enough work, man. Not enough time on top.”

On whether Lex Luger is a Hall of Famer:

“Yes. he put the work in. He definitely put the work in. He drew a lot of money.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Snake Pit podcast with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.