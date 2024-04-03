Anna Callis responds.

Callis, who represents Janel Grant in her latest lawsuit against Vince McMahon, spoke with Brandon Thurston and John Pollock of WrestleNomics/Post Wrestling, where she discussed the recently surfaced “love letter” from Grant to McMahon. Callis says that this move was done as an intimidation tactic by McMahon’s camp, and further proves his misdoings.

It was a tactic to intimidate Janel and victim-shame her. Ms. Grant’s letter is multiple pages, includes details of their relationship and indicates she wrote 24 drafts. It makes no sense to coerce someone to write 24 drafts of a multiple-page love letter. For Vince McMahon, it’s further proof of misconduct. Redoing and editing the letter — it wasn’t love, it was fear of repercussions. She [Grant] was, frankly, an emotional prisoner and was asked to [write a love letter] by Vince McMahon. This isn’t a new thing, like, ‘gotcha.’ It happens when people are sex trafficked.

McMahon continues to be under investigation by the federal authorities.