As WWE WrestleMania 40 approaches a ton of backstage news just dropped courtesy of Fightful Select, including a pro-wrestling icon being considered to induct boxing legend Muhammad Ali into this year’s Hall of Fame. Highlights are below.

According to Fightful’s Jimmy Van, Hulk Hogan was being considered as a potential candidate to induct the great Muhammad Ali into the Hall of Fame. That has yet to be confirmed, but we do know that Roman Reigns will be inducting Paul Heyman and The Rock will induct his grandmother, Lia Maivia.

SOME BACKSTAGE NXT NOTES:

-Joe Gacy is said to be doing fine after his injury scare on last night’s NXT. Officials were happy with how the changes to the show were handled since it did cause some changes.

-Expect a clearer stipulation to be added to the Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes Stand & Deliver headliner.

-There was a missed spot in the opening triple-threat tag that was won by Axiom and Nathan Frazier but overall officials were happy with how the match came off.