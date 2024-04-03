A big update on WWE revealing the set for WrestleMania 40.

The company will be releasing a video on its social media channels at some point on Thursday, April 4th. However, a new report has surfaced providing some additional details.

According to PW Insider, the Youtube Stunt performers team known as the Ninja Kidz will be involved in the video that reveals the Mania 40 set. It is noted that some kind of stunt will be involved in the reveal.

The latest card for WrestleMania 40 can be found below:

NIGHT ONE:

1. -Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch (WWE Women’s World Championship Match)

2. -The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs. The Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) (WWE Tag Team Championship Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match)

3. -Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio

4. -Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

5. -Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi vs. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane)

6. -Gunther vs. Sami Zayn (WWE Intercontinental Championship Match)

7. -The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin” Rollins

NIGHT TWO:

1. -Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match)

2. -Street Profits & Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross & Authors of Pain (Philadelphia Street Fight Match)

3. -LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

4. -Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens (WWE United States Championship Match)

5. -Iyo Sky vs. Bayley (WWE Women’s Championship Match)

6. -Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (WWE Universal Championship Match)