Two big additions to this evening’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

The promotion revealed on social media that Bryan Danielson will go one-on-one with Lance Archer. Archer and Danielson previously clashed in trios action on this past Saturday’s episode of Collision.

Then…Adam Copeland will speak to AEW audiences following his first successful defense of the TNT Championship. Finally, Willow Nightingale will speak ahead of her TBS title match at Dynasty.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-The Young Bucks vs. Best Friends (Orange Cassidy & Trent ) tag team tournament semifinal

-Contract signing between Swerve Strickland and AEW World Champion Samoa Joe

-Will Ospreay vs. Powerhouse Hobbs: Don Callis will be on commentary

-Thunder Rosa vs. Mariah May, winner faces AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm at AEW Dynasty

-Chris Jericho calls out FTW Champion HOOK

-Jay White vs. Billy Gunn

-Bryan Danielson vs. Lance Archer

-We’ll hear from TNT Champion Adam Copeland

-Willow Nightingale will speak