Big news regarding this Friday’s WWE Hall of Fame event.

The ceremony will feature this year’s inductees, which includes Paul Heyman, Lia Maivia, Muhammad Ali, The US Express, Thunderbolt Patterson, and Bull Nakano. The Rock revealed on social media that he would be inducting his grandmother (Maivia), and Roman Reigns will be inducting his Wiseman (Heyman).

PW Insider is now reporting that Jackie Redmond will be hosting the Hall of Fame ceremony. Redmond previously worked for the NHL but was hired for the company’s broadcast team some time ago.