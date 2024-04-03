Drew Gulak responds.

We reported this morning that former WWE superstar Ronda Rousey appeared on NewsNation to promote her new book, where she recalled a time in WWE that Gulak behaved inappropriately. Rousey alleged that Gulak pulled on her sweatpants string when walking past her, something that pissed the Baddest Woman On The Planet off. She says she later confronted him about it and that he apologized but that the issue represented a larger culture issue in WWE, especially following the Vince McMahon allegations from Janel Grant.

Gulak has since taken to social media to share his side of the story. He says that the whole thing was an accident, and reaffirms that he did indeed apologize when the incident happened, which he reveals was back in 2022.

Backstage at a WWE event in 2022, I saw Ronda talking with a group in the hallway. I stopped to say hi and shake all their hands, and in an attempt to shake her hand, I accidentally touched her drawstring. Complete accident, and one that I had apologized to her for the mishap.

