Eddie Kingston gets asked about CM Punk.

The Mad King spoke about the Second City Saint’s controversial comments from the MMA Hour during his own interview with Adrian Hernandez. Kingston admittedly didn’t really care about what Punk said about AEW because he no longer works there, adding that it’s “Phil being Phil.”

He don’t work for us. I don’t give a fuck. Honestly. He don’t work for AEW, so I don’t care. I’m not even mad. If it sounds like I’m mad, it’s just the way I talk. I don’t care. I know other people do, but I really don’t give a fuck because he doesn’t work for AEW. That’s the way I look at it. If he worked for AEW and did that, then I might feel a certain way, but then I would just let it go and go, ‘that’s Phil being Phil. Can’t control him. That’s his thing.’ He ain’t me and I ain’t him. I don’t care what he does.

If you missed it, Punk reflected on his AEW run following the multiple incidents he had in his two years there. He did say he had more good memories being there than bad, but criticized Tony Khan for “not running a real business” and addressed his beef with Jack Perry. You can read about that here.

