WWE Speed has officially launched.

The new social media series will feature your favorite WWE superstars battling it out in matches that have a max time-limit of three minutes. Today’s premiere featured Dragon Lee taking on Ricochet and Bronson Reed facing Cedric Alexander in first round tournament matchups to crown the first-ever WWE Speed Champion.

Ricochet would go on to defeat Lee, with Reed beating Alexander. You can watch the matches below.

WWE SPEED IS HERE!@KingRicochet battles @dragonlee95 in an intense match in the series premiere of #WWESpeed! https://t.co/y9M9UIxrQv — WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2024

"Big" @BRONSONISHERE and @CedricAlexander go head-to-head in their #WWESpeed debut. Who will take their first step toward becoming WWE Speed Champion? pic.twitter.com/yoOOPTrq1W — WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2024

Next week’s tournament match will feature JD McDonagh against Axiom.