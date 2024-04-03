Seth Rollins confirms that a huge dream match was planned for WWE WrestleMania 40.

The Visionary will be teaming up with Cody Rhodes on night one of Mania to take on The Rock and Roman Reigns in a tag team epic. Then, on night two, he will be defending his world heavyweight championship against Drew McIntyre. However, many believed that Rollins was set to clash with CM Punk for the title, something he confirmed during an interview today with Sports Illustrated.

A match against Punk, that was never on my radar. I believed I would never see that guy again. I thought that until I saw him at Survivor Series.

Unfortunately, Punk suffered an injury at the Royal Rumble and has been on the shelf ever since. Elsewhere in the interview, Rollins spoke about the Rock being back in WWE and how crazy that is.

We are living in one hell of a timeline. It’s crazy to think about all the people in WWE at the same time. The Rock is back, and all that’s happened with him and Cody and Cody’s fans, it is incredible and I’m still making sense of it. Years from now we’ll look back on this; it’s going to create a moment that lasts forever.

The full interview can be found here.