Tonight’s AEW Dynamite takes place from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts and will air live on the TBS Station. A full preview for the program can be found below.

-The Young Bucks vs. Best Friends (Orange Cassidy & Trent ) tag team tournament semifinal

-Contract signing between Swerve Strickland and AEW World Champion Samoa Joe

-Will Ospreay vs. Powerhouse Hobbs: Don Callis will be on commentary

-Thunder Rosa vs. Mariah May, winner faces AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm at AEW Dynasty

-Chris Jericho calls out FTW Champion HOOK

-Jay White vs. Billy Gunn