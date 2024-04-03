Ronda Rousey calls out Drew Gulak.

The former MMA and pro-wrestling superstar appeared on NewsNation to promote her new book, Our Fight, as well as discuss her time in WWE. Rousey states that there was a time she was waiting to speak to Triple H when company star Drew Gulak walked past her and grabbed the string of her sweatpants before walking away.

I was standing there and this guy I was barely an acquaintance with grabs the string of my sweatpants as I’m walking by…and nobody reacts as if this is abnormal, and he’s going down the hall and I’m like ‘what the f*ck is that? Why are you grabbing the string of my sweatpants? If my husband was standing there next to me, would you feel comfortable walking up to me and grabbing the string of my sweatpants?’ All the guys around me were like, this is part of the day. And if this guy was coming up to me and doing this kind of stuff to me when there are other people around, what’s happening to these other girls when I’m not in the hallway?

Rousey later reveals that she did confront Gulak about the incident.

I was like, if I ever hear you putting your hands on any other woman like this or doing anything to me like this ever again…we’re going to have a problem. And he was like ‘No, no, no, I’m glad you said something to me’ and he backpedaled. But it put a sour taste in my mouth about the culture there and what’s considered acceptable and how to touch and treat the women in the hallways.

Gulak currently works for the NXT brand. Rousey left WWE in the summer of 2023. Check out her full comments below.