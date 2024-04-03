Mercedes Mone is All Elite and her debut several weeks ago is still the talk of the wrestling town. Fightful Select has since released a report revealing new details about her signing.

Mercdes recently introduced a new theme song that she produced herself, opting for this due to concerns over copyright issues with her previous theme being similar to Kriss Kross’ “Jump.” Her entrance emphasized her “CEO” nickname, which was well-received.

During the Big Business event, Naomi, Tamina, and Bayley were present supporting Mercedes. AEW ensured they wouldn’t be filmed.

Regarding her collaboration with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), plans were in place for Mercedes until her injury last year. She was supposed to win the NJPW Strong title, but plans changed due to her injury. Despite this, both parties handled the situation well.

Her debut was briefly considered for the Jacksonville Homecoming Dynamite. As part of her deal with AEW, Mone has her own locker room, a benefit occasionally given to female talents.