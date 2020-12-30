– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appears on the season 4 finale of Kevin Hart’s “Cold as Balls” series. You can see the full episode below. Hart and The Nature Boy discuss The Four Horsemen, Flair appearing in the Migos music video, and more.

– Former WWE Divas Champion Eve Torres is the latest name being advertised for Monday’s Legends Night edition of WWE RAW on the USA Network.

The following Legends and Hall of Famers were previously advertised for Monday’s show: Alicia Fox, Beth Phoenix, Big Show, Boogeyman, Booker T, Candice Michelle, Carlito, Hillbilly Jim, Hulk Hogan, IRS (Irwin R. Schyster), Ivory, Jacqueline, Jeff Jarrett, Jimmy Hart, Kurt Angle, Mark Henry, Melina, Michael “PS” Hayes, Mickie James, Ric Flair, Sgt. Slaughter, Tatanka, Torrie Wilson.

