Another name has been let go by WWE.

Earlier tonight, Xia Li and former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal were released from their WWE contracts, with Mahal and Li both commenting on being cut, which you can read about here. Fightful Select and PW Insider later confirmed that Li and Mahal have 90-day non-compete clauses. Well, now it appears that Xyon Quinn will join them in free agency.

Fightful reports that Quinn was also let go tonight. It was not noted whether or not he had a non-compete clause. His last match was on the March 1st episode of SmackDown, where he was defeated in short-order by Bron Breakker.