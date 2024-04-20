Tonight WWE ran an NXT house show from the Community Center in Citrus Spring, Florida. Below are the results to the event courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com.
-Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe defeat Lexis King and Javier Bernal
-Riley Osborne defeats Jonah Niesenbaum
-Josh Briggs defeats Thunder Keck
-Karmen Petrovic and Kelani Jordan defeat Blair Davenport and Stevie Turner
-Joe Coffey (with Gallus) defeats Eddy Thorpe
-The Family: Tony D’Angelo / Channing Lorenzo / Luca Crusifino (with Adrianna Rizzo) defeat The No Quarter Catch Crew: Charlie Dempsey / Myles Borne / Damon Kemp
-Kiana James / Izzy Dame / Jazmyn Nyx defeat Sol Ruca / Carlee Bright / Kendall Grey
-Nathan Frazer and Axiom (c) defeat Gallus: Wolfgang and Mark Coffey to retain the NXT tag team titles
-Lyra Valkyria defeats Tatum Paxley
-Trick Williams defeats Shawn Spears