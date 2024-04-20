Tonight WWE ran an NXT house show from the Community Center in Citrus Spring, Florida. Below are the results to the event courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com.

-Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe defeat Lexis King and Javier Bernal

-Riley Osborne defeats Jonah Niesenbaum

-Josh Briggs defeats Thunder Keck

-Karmen Petrovic and Kelani Jordan defeat Blair Davenport and Stevie Turner

-Joe Coffey (with Gallus) defeats Eddy Thorpe

-The Family: Tony D’Angelo / Channing Lorenzo / Luca Crusifino (with Adrianna Rizzo) defeat The No Quarter Catch Crew: Charlie Dempsey / Myles Borne / Damon Kemp

-Kiana James / Izzy Dame / Jazmyn Nyx defeat Sol Ruca / Carlee Bright / Kendall Grey

-Nathan Frazer and Axiom (c) defeat Gallus: Wolfgang and Mark Coffey to retain the NXT tag team titles

-Lyra Valkyria defeats Tatum Paxley

-Trick Williams defeats Shawn Spears