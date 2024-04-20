WWE cuts two names from its roster.

PW Insider and Fightful Select have confirmed the releases of Xia Li and former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. At this time, it is not known if more talents will be cut.

Li and Mahal have since confirmed their departures on social media. They will both have 90-day non-compete clauses.

UPDATE: Veer and Sanga have also been let go. They were known as Indus Sher and usually accompanied Mahal to the ring.

I Quit. Maharaja Out . — The Maharaja (@JinderMahal) April 20, 2024

