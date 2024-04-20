Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX saw Grayson Waller and Austin Theory presented with new WWE tag team titles, officially putting an end to the SmackDown tag team titles. The new gold was presented by Triple H.

That’s not all. A fatal-four way matchup to determine the new challengers for the WWE tag team titles took place on SmackDown. That match was won by Street Profits, who will challenge Waller and Theory at a future date.