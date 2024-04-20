A huge matchup has been confirmed for WWE Backlash.

AJ Styles defeated LA Knight in the opener of this evening’s SmackDown event in Pittsburgh, and will now go on to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash in France. The Phenomenal One picked up the win after hitting his signature flying forearm after poking Knight in the eye.

YEAH or NAH NAH? Will @RealLAKnight be punching his ticket to #WWEBacklash TONIGHT or will @AJStylesOrg be the one to challenge @CodyRhodes for his Undisputed WWE Championship in France? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/td3ipAa5aq — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR WWE BACKLASH:

Undisputed WWE Championship Match:

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:

Damian Priest (c) vs. Jey Uso