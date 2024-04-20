Tonight’s WWE SmackDown takes place from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and will be broadcast on FOX. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing spoilers for matches and segments on the program. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS DISCONTINUE READING.
LINEUP:
-Top contender match: LA Knight vs. AJ Styles
-SPOILER SEGMENT
-Top contender match: Authors of Pain vs. New Catch Republic vs. Los Lotharios vs. Street Profits
-SPOILER MATCH
-Solo Sikoa promo with Paul Heyman
-WWE Women’s title: Bayley vs. Naomi
Backstage News:
-Ashante Thee Adonis & Cedric Alexander vs. OC is scheduled for the pre show dark match
-Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Theory & Waller is scheduled as a post-show dark match
-Dan Engler is set to referee the Women’s Title match
-Paul Ellering, Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, Zelina, Elektra, Michin, Tiffany Stratton, Tama Tonga and Kevin Owens are all at the tapings as well
Spoilers:
-The women’s title match is set for two segments
-Every match is set for two segments
-Tiffany Stratton is to be involved in the main event
-SPOILER SEGMENT: new tag titles being introduced
-Tama Tonga and Kevin Owens are to be involved in the Solo Sikoa promoSPOILER MATCH: Carlito vs. Santos Escobar