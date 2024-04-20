Tonight’s WWE SmackDown takes place from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and will be broadcast on FOX. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing spoilers for matches and segments on the program. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS DISCONTINUE READING.

LINEUP:

-Top contender match: LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

-SPOILER SEGMENT

-Top contender match: Authors of Pain vs. New Catch Republic vs. Los Lotharios vs. Street Profits

-SPOILER MATCH

-Solo Sikoa promo with Paul Heyman

-WWE Women’s title: Bayley vs. Naomi

Backstage News:

-Ashante Thee Adonis & Cedric Alexander vs. OC is scheduled for the pre show dark match

-Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Theory & Waller is scheduled as a post-show dark match

-Dan Engler is set to referee the Women’s Title match

-Paul Ellering, Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, Zelina, Elektra, Michin, Tiffany Stratton, Tama Tonga and Kevin Owens are all at the tapings as well

Spoilers:

-The women’s title match is set for two segments

-Every match is set for two segments

-Tiffany Stratton is to be involved in the main event

-SPOILER SEGMENT: new tag titles being introduced

-Tama Tonga and Kevin Owens are to be involved in the Solo Sikoa promoSPOILER MATCH: Carlito vs. Santos Escobar