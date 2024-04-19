A new matchup has been announced for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

Leyla Hirsch will go one-on-one with Skye Blue at the event, which takes place from the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois. The news was broken on social media.

TOMORROW, 4/20

Peoria, IL

Saturday #AEWCollision

8pm ET/7pm CT on TNT@Skyebyee vs @LegitLeyla After Leyla Hirsch dared to call out @TheJuliaHart, the TBS Champion's dark ally, Illinois' own Skye Blue aims to teach a lesson in respect to Legit Leyla live on @TNTdrama TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/INMFnRIC2C — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 19, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR COLLISION:

-The Elite (Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks) vs. PAC and FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

-The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) vs. The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn)

-Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston, & Mark Briscoe vs. Action Andretti & Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin)

-Bunkhouse Brawl: Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita.

-Leyla Hirsch vs. Skye Blue