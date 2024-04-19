A big update on the future of the WWE SmackDown tag team titles.

It was determined at WrestleMania XL that the Undisputed Tag Team Titles (Raw & SmackDown) would be split-up, that way each brand had their own set of tag team champions. Miz and R-Truth won Raw belts, while Austin Theory and Grayson Waller won the SmackDown belts. On Raw, Truth and Miz were presented with new titles, which are now known as the world tag team belts.

Fightful Select reports that Theory and Waller will also receive a new set of belts, and that they are most likely going to be known as the WWE tag team titles. This will help avoid any awkward trading of championships or issues regarding the upcoming draft.

While not confirmed, the assumption is that Theory and Waller will get their new belts tonight on SmackDown. You can check out the latest lineup here.