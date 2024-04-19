WWE SmackDown Results 4/19/24

PPG Paints Arena

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Corey Graves & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: LA Knight vs. AJ Styles. The Winner Will Battle Cody Rhodes For The Undisputed WWE Championship At Backlash

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Knight backs Styles into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Styles kicks Knight in the gut. Styles applies a side headlock. Knight reveres the hold. Styles whips Knight across the ring. Styles leapfrogs over Knight. Styles drops down on the canvas. Styles goes for a dropkick, but Knight holds onto the ropes. Knight with a Running Boot. Knight clotheslines Styles. Knight dumps Styles out of the ring. Knight dribbles Styles head on the announce table. Knight rolls Styles back into the ring. Styles kicks Knight in the chest. Knight backdrops Styles over the top rope. Knight with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Knight poses for the crowd. Styles regains control of the match during the commercial break. Knight is throwing haymakers at Styles. Knight whips Styles across the ring. Misfired Clotheslines. Both guys are knocked down after a Double Crossbody Block. Knight and Styles are trading back and forth shots. Styles with a throat thrust.

Knight avoids The Phenomenal Blitz. Knight kicks Styles in the gut. Knight unloads a flurry of left jabs. Knight repeatedly stomps on Styles chest. Knight with a Running Knee Strike. Knight puts Styles on the top turnbuckle. Knight with a straight right hand. Styles shoves Knight. Knight with The SuperPlex for a two count. Knight goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Styles lands back on his feet. Styles decks Knight with a back elbow smash. Styles with The MoonSault Reverse DDT for a two count. Knight drives Styles back first into the turnbuckles. Knight goes for a Powerslam, but Styles lands back on his feet. Styles rolls Knight over for a two count. Styles ducks a clothesline from Knight. Styles with The Pele Kick. Knight launches Styles over the top rope. Styles rocks Knight with a forearm smash. Knight dodges The Phenomenal Forearm. Knight with a Pop Up Powerslam. Knight with a Leaping Elbow Drop. Styles denies The BFT. Styles slams Knight’s head on the top rope. Styles rakes the eyes of Knight. Styles with a leaping forearm smash. Styles connects with The Phenomenal Forearm to pickup the victory.

Winner: AJ Styles via Pinfall

– We get a video package recapping last weeks show where Solo Sikoa turned his back on Jimmy Uso, plus the addition of Tama Tonga to The Bloodline. Paul Heyman walks up to Solo Sikoa in the parking lot area. Heyman loves the suit that Solo is wearing. Tama Tonga is standing behind Heyman. Solo introduces Tama as the newest member of The Bloodline and his MFT. Solo is on the lookout for Kevin Owens and he wants Heyman to lead the way.

– Corey Graves and Wade Barrett recaps the on-going WWE Live Tour in Europe.

– Another QR code flashed as Triple H was making his entrance.

Triple H & Nick Aldis Announcement

Nick Aldis: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Allow me to introduce the chief content officer of WWE, Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Triple H: On the heels of the biggest, most epic, history making, record breaking, unbelievable WrestleMania of all-time, we are here tonight, sold out, 15,000 strong. Pittsburgh, let me say, welcome to SmackDown. I just wanted to take a second to say that I think that Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis are both doing an incredible job at leading their perspective brands into the future. Because the both of you, thank you very much, the future is very bright. But when you talk about that future, you have to talk about the history you made coming into that future. I want to make sure that when history is made, it’s represented here in a way befitting of those that make it. So, Nick, if you would, bring our here champions out here.

Nick Aldis: Without further ado, ladies and gentlemen, please welcome the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

Grayson Waller: Wow, this is huge. Monday, you got to award the second-place championships to Awesome Truth, that’s what’s up. And now tonight, you both have the honor to present the real winners at WrestleMania, A-Town Down Under, with our new championships.

Austin Theory: And speaking of Truth, didn’t he say that you were a magician? Well, I got to say, Mr. Magician, I don’t know what can of magic trick you got up your sleeve to make us look better than we already do.

Grayson Waller: It’s impossible, lad.

Triple H: Well, with that said, congratulations on becoming tag team champions. So let me show you what you will wear going forward, and let me announce that, from now on, you will be known as the WWE Tag Team Champions.

Grayson Waller: That’s a superstar championship, lad.

Waller refuses to shake Triple H’s hand.

Nick Aldis: Let me make this crystal clear. You two ever pop off at the mouth, and disrespect him like that again, I will show you a real magic trick, and I’ll make A-Clown Down Under disappear permanently. Now, if you two want to focus on comedy, and not wrestling, well, then one of these teams are going to make these titles disappear really quick, too, because the Fatal Four Way Match, for the number one contendership, well, that starts right now.

– Kayla Braxton had a backstage interview with Naomi. Will her friendship with Bayley get in the way of capturing the WWE Women’s Championship? Naomi calls Bayley her sister. She was more than happy to help her against Damage CTRL. But in no way is Naomi going to let friendship get in the way of an amazing opportunity that she earned. It’s been over two years since her last singles championship match on SmackDown. She’s going to make the most of this opportunity. Last week, she made Tiffy Time feel the glow. She’s going to keep the same energy rolling tonight. She’s looking forward to walking into the WWE Draft as the brand new WWE Women’s Champion.

Second Match: The Street Profits w/Bobby Lashley & B-Fab vs. The Authors Of Pain w/The Final Testament vs. Legado Del Fantasma vs. The New Catch Republic In A Fatal Four Way Match. The Winner Will Become The Number Contenders For The WWE Tag Team Championships

A-Town Down Under joins the commentary team for this match. Montez Ford and Tyler Bate will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ford applies a side headlock. Bate whips Ford across the ring. Bate drops down on the canvas. Ford lunges over Bate. Bate crawls under Ford’s legs. Bate turns Ford inside out. Rollup Exchange. Double Dropkick. Double Kip Up. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Carrillo tags himself in. Carrillo punches Bate. Carrillo sends Ford tumbling to the floor. Carrillo tags in Garza. Garza blasts Ford with The PK for a two count. Garza goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Ford lands back on his feet. Ford tags in Dawkins. Dawkins ducks a clothesline from Garza. Dawkins with a corkscrew elbow. Dunne and Rezar are tagged in. Akam with an Inside Out Lariat. AOP clears the ring. Akam catches Ford in mid-air. Akam with The Uranage Slam. AOP has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Rezar applies a front face lock. Rezar scores the elbow knockdown. Rezar knocks Dawkins off the ring apron. Rezar applies The Canadian BackBreaker. Ford tags in Dunne. Dunne ducks a clothesline from Rezar. Dunne with a Running Enzuigiri to Akam. Bate is throwing haymakers at Rezar. New Catch Republic gangs up on Rezar. Dunne with a Snap German Suplex to Carrillo. New Catch Republic stomps on Carrillo’s fingers. Dunne with a basement dropkick. Dunne ducks a clothesline from Garza. Handspring Lariat/German Suplex Combination. Rezar goes for a Chokeslam, but Bate counters with Bop and Bang. Rezar denies The Airplane Spin. Dunne with a Step Up Enzuigiri to Rezar. Ford SuperKicks Rezar. Bate goes for The Airplane Spin, but Legado counters with Stereo Pump Kicks. Garza kicks Dunne out of the ring. The referee is losing control of the match. Dawkins punches Bate. The Street Profits are trading back and forth shots with New Catch Republic. AOP with The Tower Of Doom.

Carrillo made the blind tag. Legado throws Bate into The Street Profits. Legado with The PowerBomb/Missile Dropkick Combination for a two count. New Catch Republic applies Stereo Ankle Locks. Carrillo kicks Bate into Dunne. Rezar is picking Dawkins apart. Dawkins with heavy bodyshots. Rezar drives his knee into the midsection of Dawkins. Rezar PowerBombs Dawkins. Akam Powerslams Dunne into Dawkins. Rezar hooks the outside leg for a two count. Rezar starts raining down hammerfists. Rezar tags in Akam. AOP goes for The Super Collider, but Bate counters with a Hurricanrana. AOP is getting destroyed in the corner by all three tag teams. Garza SuperKicks Dunne. Ford with a backhand to Bate. Garza SuperKicks Ford. Dawkins scores a right jab.

Carrillo with a Springboard Enzuigiri for a two count. Dawkins delivers The Pounce. Dawkins tags in Ford. Doomsday BlockBuster to Carrillo for a two count. Dawkins launches Dunne over the top rope. Dunne snaps Dawkins fingers. Ford with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Carrillo decks Ford with a JawBreaker. Bate tags himself in. Bate SuperKicks Garza. Bate with a Hurricanrana to Carrillo. Bate sends Garza tumbling to the floor. Stereo Asai MoonSault/SomerSault Plancha Combination. Bate rolls Carrillo back into the ring. Carrillo denies The Tyler Driver #97. Carrillo with an inside cradle for a two count. Carrillo with an Inside Out Lariat. Carrillo tags in Garza. Legado with The MTY. Carrillo lands The Suicide Dive. Garza with The LionSault. Ford responds with The Frog Splash. Dawkins tags himself in. The Street Profits connects with The Revelation to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Street Profits via Pinfall

– Byron Saxton had a backstage interview with Bayley. Where is her mindset at heading into tonight’s main event? After seeing Rhea Ripley having to relinquish her championship, it’s making her appreciate this title so much more. She’s focused. She’s the only Women’s Champion in WWE right now, and she doesn’t take that for granted. As excited as she is to face her friend Naomi tonight, the result will remain the same, nothing will change heading into the WWE Draft.

Paul Heyman & Solo Sikoa Backstage Segment

Paul Heyman: Listen, I’m sorry that I can’t find Kevin Owens. But he has to be here. Look at the time. Solo, we’re going to find him. He has to be somewhere in this locker room. Solo. I’m not trying to piss you off. Believe me, the last person on this planet I want to piss off is you. But respectfully, Solo, you’re making decisions that are not yours to make yet. One day, these will be all your exclusive decisions. But not now, not here. There are decisions that can only be made by one man.

Solo Sikoa: Are you done yet? Are you?

Paul Heyman: Is your MFT coming with us?

The Bloodline & Kevin Owens Segment

Paul Heyman: Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman. I don’t know if there’s a list of the most brilliant backstage maneuvering politicians in the history of WWE, but if there were such a list, I would have to think that I would be at the top one, right? So, forbid me, with Solo’s permission, to explain to you, the backstage politics that’s taking place right now within The Bloodline. The premiere act in the history of the WWE. Ladies and gentlemen, I assure you, as The Wiseman for your Tribal Chief.

Solo snatches the microphone away from Heyman.

Solo Sikoa: Last week, I had to lose a brother, I had to. In order for me to find a new one, my MFT, Tama Tonga.

We see a bloody Kevin Owens flying out of the curtain. Tama Tonga attacked Kevin Owens in the backstage area. The referees help Owens get back on his feet. Solo and Tama point their ones to the sky. Owens refuses medical attention. Owens pulls Tonga out of the ring. Owens tees off on Tonga. Solo drives Owens face first into the steel ring steps. Solo rolls Owens back into the ring. Owens with a double leg takedown. Owens transitions into a ground and pound attack. The security guards are trying to intervene with the melee. Solo nails Owens with The Samoan Spike. Tonga snaps on Owens and the security guards. Nick Aldis is scolding Heyman on the outside. All hell is breaking loose. Tonga grabs a steel chair. Aldis stops Tonga in his tracks. Solo throws the chair out of the ring. The Bloodline poses on the stage to close the segment.

– Coming out of the commercial break, we see Nick Aldis bringing Paul Heyman to the parking lot. Aldis asks Heyman if he knew that Tama Tonga was going to attack Kevin Owens with his car. Aldis says that they settle issues in the ring. So, next week, it’s the WWE Draft, he will not tolerate this type of savage behavior. He wants Heyman to make sure that The Bloodline understands that mandate. If they don’t, the repercussions will be equally savage. Losing isn’t the only thing that has consequences.

Third Match: Santos Escobar w/Elektra Lopez vs. Carlito w/The LWO

Rockers Punches. Escobar ducks a clothesline from Carlito. Escobar is smothering Carlito in the corner. Carlito decks Escobar with a back elbow smash. Carlito with a Lou Thez Press. Carlito slams Escobar’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Carlito with a southpaw haymaker. Carlito sends Escobar to the corner. Escobar kicks Carlito in the face. Carlito drops Escobar with The SpineBuster for a two count. Carlito with another haymaker. Carlito whips Escobar across the ring. Escobar holds onto the ropes. Escobar kicks Carlito in the chest. Carlito dropkicks Escobar to the floor. Carlito with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Carlito with The Slingshot Pescado. Carlito puts Zelina on his shoulders. Escobar regains control of the match during the commercial break.

Escobar with a knife edge chop. Escobar with a Corner Meteora. Escobar puts Carlito on the top turnbuckle. Escobar with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Escobar with The Top Rope Hurricanrana for a two count. Escobar transitions into a ground and pound attack. Escobar applies a top wrist lock. Carlito with heavy bodyshots. Carlito with two clotheslines. Carlito scores the elbow knockdown. Carlito kicks Escobar in the gut. Carlito with a running knee lift. Carlito with a running clothesline for a two count. Carlito gets distracted by Lopez. Zelina pulls Lopez off the ring apron. Lopez catches Zelina in mid-air. Lopez swings Vega into the ringside barricade. Escobar kicks the middle rope into the nether regions of Carlito. Escobar drives Carlito shoulder first into the steel ring post. Escobar connects with The Phantom Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Santos Escobar via Pinfall

– We see Kayla Braxton conducting an interview with Damage CTRL in one of the luxury boxes inside the PPG Paints Arena. What made them want to have a special seat for tonight’s main event? Dakota Kai is flabbergasted that Kayla referred to Iyo as a former champion. She says that Iyo will get her title back when she’s cleared to compete. They are here to watch two people they can’t stand tear each other apart. Does Dakota have to remind Kayla and the WWE Universe that Damage CTRL is the most dominant force in WWE? The Kabuki Warriors are still your WWE Tag Team Champions, and that’s not going to change. Jade Cargill and Bianca BelAir appears in the luxury box right next to Damage CTRL’s.

– Next week on SmackDown, it will be night one of the 2024 WWE Draft. Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles will have a huge contract signing segment.

Cody Rhodes Promo

What is the task? Run up the score, leave no doubt, right? Formerly the task was winning the big belt, and the big purse, and we’ve done that. Now, it’s a whole new frontier for us. It’s undiscovered country. There’s an old expression in the wrestling game, the title can make the man, or the man makes the title. What will it be for me? I’m in London tonight, 16,410 people here in the O2. Belfast tomorrow night. I’m keeping my promise on bringing the WWE Championship all around the world, to every corner of the world. It’s the only way I know how to do it. Back at home, AJ Styles has emerged as the number one contender for the Undisputed Championship. Two Georgia boys, duking it out in the heart of France, for the first time ever at that. AJ Styles has an unprecedented reputation in the wrestling game. He is the modern excellence of execution. AJ Styles rarely misses. Well, I don’t miss either. Lyons, France. Backlash. I’m looking forward to it.

Fourth Match: Bayley (c) vs. Naomi For The WWE Women’s Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bayley applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Naomi rolls Bayley over for a one count. Naomi with a waist lock go-behind. Bayley with a side headlock takeover. Standing Switch Exchange. Naomi with The O’Connor Roll for a one count. Naomi slides under The Big Boot. Bayley with two arm-drags. Bayley applies an arm-bar. Naomi whips Bayley across the ring. Bayley drops Naomi with a shoulder tackle. Naomi drops down on the canvas. Naomi kicks Bayley in the chest. Naomi with an inside cradle for a two count. Bayley with The La Magistral for a one count. Rollup Exchange. Both ladies are knocked down after a Double Crossbody Block. Naomi dropkicks Bayley. Naomi with The Wrap Around Bulldog for a two count.

Bayley shoves Naomi. Naomi ducks a clothesline from Bayley. Naomi drops Bayley with The Rear View for a two count. Naomi has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Naomi with a flying forearm smash. Naomi with a Running Bulldog into the middle turnbuckle pad. Naomi follows that with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Naomi dropkicks Bayley. Naomi goes for The Wrap Around Bulldog, but Bayley blocks it. Bayley dumps Naomi face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Bayley with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Bayley drags Naomi to the corner. Bayley goes for The Flying Elbow Drop, but Naomi gets her knees up in the air. Naomi with The Roundhouse Kick. Naomi with The Slingshot X-Factor for a two count.

Naomi goes for The Split Legged MoonSault, but Bayley gets her knees up in the air. Bayley with a Jumping Knee Strike. Bayley lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Bayley is favoring her right knee. Naomi denies The Rose Plant. Naomi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naomi with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Naomi locks in Feel The Glow. Bayley rolls Naomi over for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Naomi with The Scorpion Kick. Naomi with a Pump Knee Strike. Naomi follows that with The Slingshot Pescado. Bayley delivers The Bayley To Belly onto the announce table. Tiffany Stratton attacks Bayley from behind which forces the disqualification. After the match, Stratton tees off on Naomi. Stratton throws Bayley into the steel ring steps. Stratton drives Bayley face first into the steel ring post. Stratton rolls Bayley and Naomi back inside the ring. Stratton connects with The Double PME. Stratton stands tall over Bayley and Naomi as the show goes off the air.

Winner: Still WWE Women’s Champion, Bayley via Disqualification

Checkout Episode 409 of The Hoots Podcast