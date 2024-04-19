An update on WWE superstar Seth Rollins.

The former world champion has been out of action since WrestleMania XL, where he lost his title to Drew McIntyre, but did manage to help Cody Rhodes fight off Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. It has been known that The Visionary was banged up for quite a while, and now he’s finally getting the time off to get healthy.

Rollins’ wife, fellow WWE superstar Becky Lynch, revealed during a talk show appearance in Ireland that Rollins underwent knee surgery on Tuesday for a torn meniscus. A clip of Lynch’s interview has since surfaced on social media, which you can check out below.

Becky mentioned that seth had knee surgery on tuesday pic.twitter.com/St4qqrF5qd — Alex-Louise | missing becky ᥫ᭡ (@lynchskota) April 19, 2024

