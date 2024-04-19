TNA lands a celebrity name for its television tapings this Sunday in Las Vegas.

The promotion will be running Sin City two nights this week, with both events set to take place at the Palms Casino. On Saturday, April 20th, TNA presents its Rebellion pay-per-view, with a taping of TNA Impact! set for April 21st.

According to Fightful Select, popular rapper Bun B will be present at the tapings on Sunday. He is best known for his involvement with the group UGK, who collaborated with Jay-Z on his famous Big Pimpin track. Bun B is friends with current TNA star AJ Francis, formerly known as Top Dolla in WWE.

UPDATE: TNA has since announced Bun B on social media.