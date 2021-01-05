AJ Styles is now official for the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble Match.

Styles took to Twitter this evening and declared his spot in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

“Legends night? I’m going to start this night with a legendary announcement. The Phenomenal One is entering the 2021 #RoyalRumble match! #WWERaw @TheGiantOmos,” he wrote.

Styles joins Daniel Bryan and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley as confirmed names for the 30-Man Rumble.

You can see AJ’s full tweet with video below. Styles says forget about the 2020 Royal Rumble, and the only Rumble Match we should think about is the 2016 match he debuted in. AJ then declared that this year’s match will be nothing short of phenomenal.

The 2021 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view will air live on January 31 from The ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Below is the current advertised card:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, 27 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Nia Jax, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, 28 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37

