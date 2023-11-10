Another day, another report on CM Punk amidst rumors of a possible return to WWE.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE still has no plans of bringing Punk in at any point. The report specifies that those on the WWE creative team have not been informed about a Punk return, and those who would normally be “in the know” on things like this, don’t know anything. The situation is compared to Cody Rhodes returning to WWE in 2022, which Rhodes himself even called one of the worst hidden secrets.

This confirms earlier reports made by Fightful and WrestlePurists, who spoke to sources from WWE and Punk’s camp stating that a return is not currently in the works. As always, things can change.

The Observer also notes that Punk appearing in front of the WWE Board of Directors is untrue.

Punk last wrestled for AEW at All In from Wembley Stadium, where he defeated Samoa Joe to retain the “Real” World Championship. He would be fired a week later following a backstage incident with Jack Perry, his second backstage incident within a calendar year.