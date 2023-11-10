A world title match is set for IMPACT’s first pay-per-view event back under the TNA name.

Fresh off his successful defense over Jonathan Gresham Alex Shelley will be putting the world title on the line against Moose at the January 13th Hard To Kill pay-per-view from the Palms in Las Vegas.

BREAKING: @AlexShelley313 will defend the TNA World Championship against @TheMooseNation at #HardToKill on January 13 LIVE on PPV from the Palms in Las Vegas! Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/IxFk5SbXTz pic.twitter.com/IoQaeO54vt — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 10, 2023

