Erik of The Viking Raiders is currently on the shelf with an injury.

Michael Cole announced during this week’s WWE SmackDown that Erik suffered a foot injury during the Viking Rules match that saw Erik and Ivar defeat The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. The match aired on the September 2 SmackDown, but it was taped on August 26 in Detroit.

Cole noted on commentary that Erik is out of action “for an indefinite period of time,” no potential timeframe was mentioned.

Erik’s injury comes when The Viking Raiders were in the middle of a new push on the blue brand with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H running creative. They were reintroduced as heels back in June, before Triple H started calling the shots.

The Viking Rules match on September 2 marked the end of a feud between The Vikings and The New Day. It ended with Erik and Ivar putting Woods through a stack of tables, allowing Ivar to get the pin.

Erik has not publicly commented on the injury as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

