AEW star and current tag champion Anthony Bowens recently appeared on Alison Rosen Is Your New Best Friend, where The Acclaimed member discussed his decision to come out as gay, one that he admits was scary because he thoughts his career would be over. Check out Bowens touching statements on the subject in the highlights below.

On coming out as gay:

It makes me feel proud because, you know, there was a time, I said that in a promo, I didn’t think I’d be able to have a moment like that, ever. I would sit in my room, in my car, and just cry thinking if I came out, you know, my career is over, fans would hate me, wrestlers would hate me, a national TV company wouldn’t take a chance on me.

Admits he had a lot of fear and anxiety about coming out:

So, there was all this fear, you know, all this fear and anxiety that I look back on now … To be able to be somebody that people can watch on television and hopefully connect to and relate to, to give them that sense of hope that, I made it through, they can make it through.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)