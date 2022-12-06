Serpentico has made AEW history.

Monday’s “Dark: Elevation” episode saw Serpentico come up short against Lee Moriarty in singles action. This was Serpentico’s 100th career loss in AEW.

Serpentico had a record of 13-99 going into Monday’s Elevation episode, according to the official AEW website. His 2022 overall record is 1-43. Serpentico’s partner in Chaos Project, Luther, has a career record of 12-50 in AEW, and a 2022 overall record of 0-10.

Serpentico has not won a match since defeating Vary Morales at the June 11, 2022 AEW Dark tapings. Before that, his last win was over Marko Stunt at the September 11, 2021 Dark tapings.

Serpentico tweeted on the milestone and wrote, “…and let this be a lesson to you all: get knocked down 100 times and get back 101, it ain’t over until you decide it’s over, sometimes it takes 100 tries to win, death can have SNAKEMAN when it earns SNAKEMAN, other motivational stuff you can easily google”

Aaron Solo has a career record of 22-70 in AEW, while Fuego Del Sol has a career record of 13-62 in AEW.

The most AEW career losses in the women’s division are Emi Sakura with a record of 33-36, and Nyla Rose at 82-34.

