AEW star Anthony Bowens recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. to hype up tomorrow’s ALL OUT pay-per-view from Chicago, where the Acclaimed member will challenge Swerve In Your Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland) for the AEW tag team titles.

When talking about ALL OUT Bowens says there is a big energy backstage, and that a lot of the talent are quite excited to perform, as well as watch the main event between CM Punk and Jon Moxley. Highlights can be found below.

Says the backstage atmosphere is great for ALL OUT, especially the Mox vs. Punk main event:

“I think there’s a big energy. Even in the locker room, I was walking around yesterday and I was like, “It’s a really good vibe here today.” Not like it was any different than usual, but people are really thrilled about this pay-per-view.”

Says AEW crowds are always excited for these shows:

“There’s always this excitement going into the pay-per-view because the crowd is always so loud from start to finish, and everyone can’t wait to get out there.”