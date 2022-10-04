The legendary Antonio Inoki was made Honorary Lifetime Chairman of NJPW shortly before his passing.

The WWE Hall of Famer passed away on October 1 at the age of 79. NJPW announced today that Inoki accepted their invitation to be Honorary Lifetime Chairman on September 1, and this was to be made public on October 10 at the Declaration of Power event in Sumo Hall.

Inoki founded NJPW in January 1972.

You can read the full statement from NJPW below:



Notice Regarding Antonio Inoki and New Japan Pro-Wrestling



New Japan Pro-Wrestling wishes once again to express profound grief at the passing of founder Antonio Inoki, and our deepest sympathies to fans, family and friends.



As part of our 50th Anniversary celebrations, and to celebrate Antonio Inoki’s role as a founder, wrestler and beyond, NJPW had planned to name Mr. Inoki the Honorary Lifetime Chairman of New Japan Pro-Wrestling. After Antonio Inoki graciously accepted the invitation, he was officially named Honorary Lifetime Chairman on September 1 2022.



This information was due to be made public on October 10 at Declaration of Power in Ryogoku Sumo Hall. It is to our deep sadness that this announcement cannot take place as previously planned. However, in accordance with Mr. Inoki’s wishes, all of us at New Japan Pro-Wrestling will continue to move forward and lead the professional wrestling world to the utmost of our abilities.



