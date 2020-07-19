Apollo Crews On What It Means To Be A Black Champion During Unprecedented Times, His Match With Aleister Black Being A Turning Point and more

WWE United States champion Apollo Crews spoke with TV Insider to hype tonight’s Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay per view, where Crews will be defending the gold against MVP. Highlights are below.

On his Raw match with Aleister Black being a turning point for him:

That was definitely a turning point for me. Before that any time I would come to the ring I feel people felt, “Okay, this is going to be over in a couple of minutes.” They wouldn’t think I would have that much time to show what I can do. That day I was in my car taking my two kids for a drive. One of them was two at the time; she’s now three. My son is one. I was driving them around so they can fall asleep at that time of day. I get a call around 11 if I can be at the PC [Performance Center in Orlando] that day. I didn’t think twice. Drove home. My fiancée, who is working from home and my biggest support system, watched the kids. I had this match with Aleister Black. I found out how much time we had and thought it was fantastic. I never had this opportunity to be in the ring this long to show what I’m capable of. It was great for both of us to go out there and do what we love to do and put on a great show for the fans. It was a turning point in my career. It went up from there.

Being a black champion during unprecedented times:

It’s a huge honor. Growing up as a kid I had plenty African American superstars that I’d watch. It gave me motivation to be able to chase this dream even more. Now I’m in a position to give back to someone else who may be going through a tough situation or time. Guys like me, Kofi Kingston, New Day, Keith Lee, Street Profits, are able to show young kids, and it doesn’t have to be African American, any race. We can show it’s possible to be whatever you want to be in life. For me, it was wrestler. I wasn’t going to let anybody stop me from doing that. It’s a very troubling time, but it’s cool we can be on TV and put smiles on people’s faces during a weird, crazy, rough time we’re in.

How the lockdown affected him and his family: