Apollo Crews On What It Means To Be A Black Champion During Unprecedented Times, His Match With Aleister Black Being A Turning Point and more

WWE United States champion Apollo Crews spoke with TV Insider to hype tonight’s Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay per view, where Crews will be defending the gold against MVP. Highlights are below.
On his Raw match with Aleister Black being a turning point for him:
That was definitely a turning point for me. Before that any time I would come to the ring I feel people felt, “Okay, this is going to be over in a couple of minutes.” They wouldn’t think I would have that much time to show what I can do. That day I was in my car taking my two kids for a drive. One of them was two at the time; she’s now three. My son is one. I was driving them around so they can fall asleep at that time of day. I get a call around 11 if I can be at the PC [Performance Center in Orlando] that day. I didn’t think twice. Drove home. My fiancée, who is working from home and my biggest support system, watched the kids. I had this match with Aleister Black. I found out how much time we had and thought it was fantastic. I never had this opportunity to be in the ring this long to show what I’m capable of. It was great for both of us to go out there and do what we love to do and put on a great show for the fans. It was a turning point in my career. It went up from there.
Being a black champion during unprecedented times:
It’s a huge honor. Growing up as a kid I had plenty African American superstars that I’d watch. It gave me motivation to be able to chase this dream even more. Now I’m in a position to give back to someone else who may be going through a tough situation or time. Guys like me, Kofi Kingston, New Day, Keith Lee, Street Profits, are able to show young kids, and it doesn’t have to be African American, any race. We can show it’s possible to be whatever you want to be in life. For me, it was wrestler. I wasn’t going to let anybody stop me from doing that. It’s a very troubling time, but it’s cool we can be on TV and put smiles on people’s faces during a weird, crazy, rough time we’re in.
How the lockdown affected him and his family:
When we first entered this whole thing and lockdown, it was hard. With such young kids, they can’t understand why we can’t go to the store. My daughter is at daycare. She had to stop going to school, so her social life changed completely. At 2, you don’t understand why you’re not allowed to do that. Now I’ve kind of accepted the situation. I realize this is how it’s going to be, and they’re doing a lot better with it. I try to be as supportive as I can to my fiancée. She doesn’t get to socialize a lot either. We can’t really leave the house. It’s not like we can go out and hang out with friends. It’s a tough time, but it’s much better accepting the situation and adjusting to this new life we’re in right now. What helps me to is being able to go to work and perform. For me, that’s a huge outlet. I got a gym in my garage to workout every day. Those two things are blessings. I get to spend so much time with my family and watch my kids grow up. At the same time, I do miss traveling and being on the road performing in front of a live crowd. It’s one of those things where I’m trying to enjoy as much as I can because I know sooner or later I’ll be back on the road all the time. I’m taking advantage of the time right now.
