WWE star and former United States champion Apollo Crews was the latest guest on the After The Bell podcast to discuss a number of different topics, including how he believes his humbleness was working against him. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he was feeling too humble prior to his current run:

I think I was too humble, I think my humbleness worked against me at times. I was just too happy, and I didn’t have the attitude of, I belong here. I deserve to be here, you what I mean? I wasn’t relentless in my pursuit to be the best Superstar that I could be. I kind of just, I took things as they came. I didn’t really challenge anything, and I’m still kind of that like at this point, but I look at things with a different mindset. But at the time, it was just like, whatever you guys need me to do, that’s what I’m gonna do…and I think that kind of worked against me.

Reflects on his appearance on the Chasing Glory podcast:

Watching myself in that interview was, for me, literally, I got to look at myself in the mirror. I watched myself talk about my life, my upbringing, my career, everything. And at that moment…it was the greatest thing that ever could have happened for my career was, at the time, being on her podcast because I literally got to look in the mirror, deep into my soul.

On giving everything he can:

I’m just literally sitting here, coming in and getting paid. I’m happy to be paid, you know what I mean? But that wasn’t enough for me. I came here to be one of the best, if not the best. I can’t end my career knowing that I didn’t at least try. So I knew I had to do everything in my power, at least. Whether it worked or not, at least I knew that hey, I did everything that I could.

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)