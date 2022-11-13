MMA reporter Ariel Helwani stated that he would like to join forces with Rousey and deliver her promos while she handles the wrestling in a recent Q&A segment of his podcast the MMA Hour. The link between them, according to the reporter, would be simple and make a lot of sense.

“I could have and could help Ronda Rousey. Yep, yep. Can’t beat that. Not great on the mic, not believable, little too stiff,” Helwani said. “Have me, the voice of the voiceless, the voice of MMA, the voice of combat sports, come out there and cut promos on her behalf. That’s what I wanna do. I don’t wanna cut promos on my behalf, I wanna cut promos on other people’s behalf. “Night and day, easy job, easy job. She’s legit. She’s a real fighter. She’s a real badass. She snapped people’s arms. You get caught in one of those things, you’re done. That would’ve been a fun one,”

Rousey will defend her SmackDown Women’s Title against Shotzi at Survivor Series later this month.