The Montreal Screwjob at the 1997 Survivor Series PPV event was a situation where Vince McMahon rang the bell while Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter. This was done to have Michaels win the WWE Title as Hart was leaving for WCW and Hart refused to drop the title to Michaels at Survivor Series. Earl Hebner was the referee that rang the bell.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Heber talked about his relationship with Hart.

“A couple of years ago, I was on a house show with Bret, and I wasn’t going to go because he was on it. He wanted me and my brother to come to the show, so we came to the show. I think it was Big Time Wrestling or something like that. He brought us to the ring, he put us over, and he hugged us. From that day on, we’ve been great friends. I text him now and then, and he texts me back. Once in a while, we’ll talk to each other on the phone.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc