On his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash recalled giving AJ Styles some crucial advice ahead of one of the biggest moments of his career such as WWE WrestleMania 32 against Chris Jericho which marked his Mania debut in 2016.

“I said, ‘Cherish this because one day you’re going to be my age knowing that you’re never going to get out there again, and you’ll wish to God that you savored this moment that you have right now’.”

