AEW President Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that former WWE 205 Live star Ariya Daivari will be making his debut for the promotion on this evening’s Rampage on TNT in a singles-matchup against Dante Martin from Top Flight.

On #AEWRampage: hometown heroes clash TONIGHT as @AriyaDaivari debuts in @AEW vs. @lucha_angel1 Dante Martin, a battle of 2 of the Twin Cities’ top high flyers! Dante is without partner/coach #LioRush (@TheLionelGreen), who is home tonight after the tragic loss of his grandmother pic.twitter.com/zh248vFRem — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 12, 2021

UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAMPGE:

-Matt Hardy versus Orange Cassidy in a Lumberjack Match

-Jade Cargill versus Santana Garrett

-Bobby Fish versus Jungle Boy

-Dante Martin versus Ariya Daivari