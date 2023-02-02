Arn Anderson made waves back in 2021 when he cut the now famous “Glock” promo in AEW.

The Enforcer, who was in a segment with Cody Rhodes at the time, called out The American Nightmare for being weak-minded, then mentioned that if someone ever came up to carjack him he would pull out his glock and end the thief’s life. The promo went viral and became another moment in Anderson’s legendary career.

When talking about the promo on the AEW Unrestricted podcast Anderson revealed that he was concerned at first at the phrasing would get him some heat with the network. However, it turned out that one TNT executive was not only a big follower of AEW, but a big Arn Anderson fan.

Well, he (Tony Khan) came back and this is what I said, I said, ‘Tony, I hope that was alright.’ He said, ‘No, no, we’re good, we’re good. I talked to the guy at TNT,’ and this is what saved my ass I guess; thank God, there must have been someone that was really in-tune to the product or had some stroke or something who knew me. He said, ‘You know what? That’d been anybody else, it would have been a different story but for him, that’s vintage Arn Anderson. He can get away with it.’ So that support from whoever that came from, thank you.

Nearly two years later and the Glock promo continues to be one of the most memorable moments in AEW’s short television history.

